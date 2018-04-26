Double Decker Arts Festival set for kickoff Friday

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Last minute preparations are underway for a celebration of the arts that brings tens of thousands of people to Oxford.

The 23rd “Double Decker Arts Festival” gets underway Friday evening on the square in downtown Oxford.

Nearly 180 artists will have booths set up for the event Saturday, and there are 28 local food vendors who will take part .

The weekend also includes music Friday and Saturday and it also brings in many Ole Miss alum for reunions.

“It’s just a great weekend that fills our hotels, fills our weekend, we also have a home, Ole Miss baseball series, so we’re expecting large crowds with beautiful weather this year,” says Visit Oxford’s Lee Ann Stubbs.

For information on the entire festival, along with parking tips, go to doubledeckerfestival.com.