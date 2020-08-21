Double tropical trouble brewing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The WCBI First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin. Both Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression Fourteen could impact the Gulf of Mexico coastline by Monday, August 23rd or Tuesday, August 24th.
Where will they end up?
It’s hard to predict exactly where they’ll go but Tropical Depression Fourteen is favored to head towards SW Louisiana and Texas. Tropical Storm Laura could impact anywhere from Florida to Louisiana. Both are expected to be either a tropical storm or hurricane prior to landfall. Tropical Depression Fourteen will be called Marco once it gains enough strength.
Which storm could impact our area?
Tropical Storm Laura is looking like it would be the one that could give our area some impacts. An area of high pressure is expected to keep pushing it more to the west putting it into the eastern or even central Gulf. At some point it will turn north but it’s too early to tell where that would be. Keep in mind location east of the center have the highest wind, rain, and tornado threat.
Stay informed
Be sure to watch WCBI News for the latest forecast. The weather team will provide updates on WCBI.com all weekend along with frequent updates on Facebook and Twitter.