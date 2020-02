STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A downhill slide has also raised concerns in Starkville.

This slide is behind the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.

- Advertisement -

Emergency Management said a slide started after a flooding event in April.

Each time a storm has rolled into Starkville, the slide got worse.

About four feet of dirt went downhill this week.

There has been some sandbagging efforts and emergency crews are keeping a close eye on the area.