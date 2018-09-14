Few Downpours Today. Dry and Hot Weekend.

TODAY: Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index topping out around 100°. A few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening, with the best chance of rain from 1pm to 8 pm. Chance of rain around 30%. Showers and storms fizzle out overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY-THURSDAY: A drier pattern emerges for the weekend and next week. Calm, warm weather and plenty of sunshine will be the common theme. High temperatures remain in the low 90s, with a heat index around 100° each afternoon. Mild evenings, with lows in the low 70s.