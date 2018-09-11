Few Downpours This Week; Dry Weekend.

TODAY/WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a few widely scattered afternoon downpours. Highs in the low to mid 80s today, and upper 80s Wedensday. Northeast wind around 3-8 mph. Chance of rain around 30%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper 60s. A lingering shower or storm possible in the overnight hours. Rain chance overnight around 20%.

THURSDAY-MONDAY: An isolated shower or storm possible Thursday and Friday afternoon, but otherwise we enter a much drier period to end this week and start next week. High temperatures climb back to around 90° through the period. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.