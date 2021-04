COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Downtown Columbus looks a little brighter after some spring cleaning.

The Main Street Columbus Design Committee broke out their rakes and trimmed limbs this morning.

Each year the volunteers take on a couple of hours of sprucing-up places like Leadership Plaza and Coggin Alley.

Their efforts help ensure others have places to walk through and enjoy downtown.

Main Street Columbus promotes several events and development downtown throughout the year.