Downtown Columbus is not letting the Grinch steal Christmas

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – The Grinch will not be stealing Christmas this year in Columbus.

What was supposed to be Grinch Fest last weekend has now become Whoville.

Volunteers have transformed the former Fashion Barn into a Whoville wonderland for the public to come and get into the Christmas spirit.

Main Street Columbus Executive Director Barbra Bigelow strongly encourages those who are in the downtown area shopping or eating to stop by and take pictures.

“Tomorrow we have Whoville in downtown Columbus. This actually was part of our Grinch Feast from last Friday evening which we were not able to have, so we wanted to salvage some of the fun of the evening and offer it to the public,” said Bigelow. “So tomorrow Saturday, December the 12th we’re going to open up the former Fashion Barn building on the corner of Main and Fifth for Whoville. People who would like to come down and take pictures… We will be observing of course the wearing of masks and social distancing, but it’ll be some fun pictures to have for the holidays.”

“Passport to Whoville” will take place Saturday, December 12th, from 10 a.m. Until 4p.m. Bigelow says bring your cameras and grab some Grinch dust to ensure you and your family have a Holly Jolly Christmas.