Downtown Tupelo public parking for President Trump’s visit

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Tupelo has released a map of public parking downtown for President Trump’s visit to the city on Friday.

Doors for the event at BancorpSouth Arena will open at 4 p.m. All visitors will be screened for security at the arena.

Visitors will be seated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Visitors who are unable to be seated in the arena can watch the president’s visit in the overflow viewing area on an outdoor screen.

Tupelo streets closings at the request of Secret Service on Friday November 1 at 8:00 a.m. First Street to Franklin Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. Franklin Street to Commerce Street will also be closed to vehicle traffic.

Some secondary streets around the BancorpSouth Arena may be affected. Road reopenings will be staggered following President Trump’s visit.