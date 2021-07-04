STARKVILLE,Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville is pulling out all the stops for the fourth of July.
The city hosted an Independence Day Celebration at the Starkville Sportsplex.
Folks made their way to the lawn with blankets and chairs.
The fun kicked-off with concessions, inflatables, and music.
Get Rolled Ice Cream and Sister’s Snowcone Bar food trucks provided refreshing treats for the public.
“It’s just always been a place where me,my family, and friends can come and just celebrate the holiday. I was really sad last year when we weren’t able to do that. I’m really glad that this year we can get back with the community and celebrate. Hopefully we’re eating a lot, watching beautiful fireworks, and celebrating freedom,” said attendee Rylee Burchfield.
The event ended with a fireworks show.