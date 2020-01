WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of people walked in West Point to remember the lessons and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The theme this year is, “Make it a Day ON, Not a Day OFF” to promote community service.

- Advertisement -

Mississippi NAACP President Robert James was the scheduled guest speaker at Mary Holmes College campus.

There is a celebration of Dr. King’s life each year in West Point.