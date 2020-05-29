Dozens come out for Noxubee County drive-through food pantry

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens lined up for a drive-through food pantry Friday in Noxubee County sponsored by United Way.

The pantry was open to all families in the county. Cars began lining up at the Noxubee Civic Center before 9 Friday morning. The giveaway lasted into the early afternoon.

Folks just had to drive up and pop their trunks to get their care package.

“Because in a time like this we need people out there that actually like doing stuff for our community–especially in a small community like Macon. We need all the volunteers and stuff, so I decided to come out,” said volunteer Aalyiah Conner.

“Because at a point like this, we all need each other’s support and everybody needs somebody to be there for them right now. And we need to know we got each other through this and we’ll get through this together,” said volunteer DeWhitney White.

Organizers and volunteers helped 476 families during the giveaway.