Dozens come out to feast and fellowship during Harvest Dinner

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- If you drove along Main Street in Aberdeen on Thursday night, there’s a chance you may have smelled fresh food being cooked and heard sweet musical sounds being played from a live band.

Well, that’s because a big gathered together to take part in this year’s Harvest Dinner.

Aberdeen Main Street puts on the event at least once a year.

The dinner is a part of the Farmers Market Initiative and is also a fundraiser to help pay for its Depot project.

Organizers said the dinner is important because if gives everyone in the community a chance to come together and fellowship with one another.

“I love to see this,” said Ann Tackett, Aberdeen Main Street Manager. “I love Aberdeen and I think all of the people here will say the same thing, that we love our town and we want it to do well, and to progress, and that’s what this shows you. These are all of our partners, they’re here to help us, to help Aberdeen, and to be positive about Aberdeen.”

Sam Mosley and his band were the musical guest during Thursday’s dinner.

Aberdeen Main Street hopes to have the depot completed by next year.