Dozens participate in Tupelo breast cancer walk

In the past three years, more than $150,000 has been raised to pay for much-needed mammograms.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- More than 600 participants help raise money for breast cancer in Tupelo.

Attendees visited Fair Park to participate in the Hope Continues 5K.

- Advertisement -

The local event has replaced the Susan G. Kohman Race For the Cure.

All of the money raised stays in North Mississippi.

In the past three years, more than $150,000 has been raised to pay for much-needed mammograms.

“Through those funds, there’s been a bunch of early malignancies that have been found that could be the difference of life or death for these ladies. The funds will be available here soon in your clinics. If you’ve never had a mammogram, it’s time to go get one. Don’t put it off,” said event organizer Adam Morris.

Morris says funds from Hope Continues 5K paid for over 700 mammograms locally in 10 clinics that cover 16 counties in North Mississippi.