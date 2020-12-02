Dr. Dobbs emphasizes his recommendation to stay home

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs says the state is still heading to the worst of cases.

His recommendation is to stay home, which means no weddings, funerals, or social gatherings of any kind.

“So we are way higher in our daily case counts and our hospitalizations are going at a rate that is absolutely terrifying. Um, so where is this going to end? It’s not going to end at least for weeks if we keep everything perfect today it’s going to be a week or two before we even see an impact because we are still going to be processing everyone who has been exposed and who are going to get sick and who are going to die. So without a doubt I think we are headed into the darkest period of the coronavirus for Mississippi,” said Dr. Dobbs.

The recommendation to avoid gatherings was sent as an alert today from The Department of Health Doctors, hospitals, and clinics.