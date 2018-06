MERIDIAN, Miss. (WCBI) – EMCC’s former president will now lead Meridian Community College.

Dr. Thomas Huebner was unanimously approved by the MCC Board of Trustees.

Our state news partner, WTOK, reports Huebner will begin his new job on July first.

He will be their third president of the college.

Huebner resigned from EMCC last month, shortly after it was reported he was a finalist for MCC job.

He was hired at EMCC back in 2015.