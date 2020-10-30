Dr. Thomas Dobbs holds press conference on initiative 65 and 65A

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – In addition to picking a new president, Missippians will decide whether to approve Medical Marijuana.

In a press conference earlier today, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs explained the differences between initiative 65 and 65A.

Dobbs says if initiative 65 passes, the state health department will not be able to adjust the initiative.

He also says the state will have limited power to regulate specifics such as a tax on marijuana and the number of dispensaries that can be built.

“I really just encourage people to look at the language of both. If you read the description on the ballot, it doesn’t say anything really about what it is. Go to the Secretary of State’s website, look up initiative 65 and 65A, and know what you’re voting for,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “Whatever we vote in, if we vote either one of those in, we’re going to be stuck with it for the foreseeable future.”

Dobbs says if neither initiative passes, he thinks the state legislature would soon pass a medical marijuana law instead of adding it to the state constitution.