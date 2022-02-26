Dreary weekend in store ahead of nicer and warmer weather next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: A dreary weekend is in store ahead of much nicer and warmer weather next week.

TODAY: Overcast skies will blanket the region all day today. We won’t warm up much, only reaching a high of 43. NE wind 5-10 mph, becoming northerly. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon, especially north of US-82. Chance of rain: 40%. It’s a perfect day to stay inside and enjoy a warm cup of coffee, but you do get out-and-about, bundle up!

TONIGHT: More widespread rain will move into the region overnight. Off-and-on showers. Lows near 40 with a N wind of 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 100%.

SUNDAY: Occasional showers are expected in the early morning hours, but by noon, rain will have exited the region. Chance of rain: 40% (AM). Expect mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon, but we’ll warm up a little more than Saturday. High of 51.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies to start, becoming clear. Low of 33.

MONDAY: A warming trend begins and pleasant weather returns just in time for the new workweek! Abundant sunshine with highs near 60.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Little by little, day by day, we’ll continue to warm up. Expect plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Get outside and enjoy it!