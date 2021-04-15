Drier but cooler for your Thursday

SUMMARY: Below average conditions will persist through the weekend and into next week. While a few isolated showers could linger into early Thursday, our next best chance of showers will be late Friday through Saturday morning.

THURSDAY: Some morning clouds with a few isolated showers possible. A fair amount of sunshine will take over during the day. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds N 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. While a shower could occur at any time, the odds of rain will go up during the late afternoon and evening hours.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain. Lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Morning showers then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: More sunshine will return to the forecast as we start a new workweek. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY: More clouds moving back in. Highs in the lower 70s.

