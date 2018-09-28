Drier Weather Finally Here.

TODAY: Patchy fog and some drizzle in the early morning. Clouds decrease in the afternoon. Highs around 80°.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: High School games will kick off in the low 70s and end in the mid 60s.

BULLDOG BASH: Pleasant in the afternoon, with temperatures around 80° when the event kicks off. Temperatures decrease through the evening, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s when the final band takes the stage. Partly cloudy and cool overnight. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Pleasant and dry. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

MISS ST. v. FLORIDA: Temperatures start around 80° at kickoff, and gradually drop through the game to the upper 60s by the time the game wraps up. Mostly clear and comfortable weather.

OLE MISS @ LSU: Temperatures in the mid 70s through the game. A bit muggy, with a slight chance of a passing shower or storm.

ALABAMA v. LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE: Temperatures around 80° at kickoff increasing to the mid 80s by the time the game ends. Partly cloudy and not too warm for football, but those in direct sunlight at the stadium may get a bit warm at times.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday, then drier weather returns Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the mid 80s Monday, then upper 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.