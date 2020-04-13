Drive-through coronavirus testing site coming to Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A COVID-19 drive-through testing center is coming to Chickasaw County tomorrow.

The testing center will be at Chickasaw Agri Center, located at 800 Starkville Road, in Houston.

- Advertisement -

Anyone wanting to get tested must first complete a free screening on the C Spire Health app.

Those using the C Spire Health app will be given an appointment if a medical provider determines their level of risk for COVID-19 is high.

They’ll be asked questions about symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. UMMC will contact those tested with their results.

Patients will not have to exit their car for the test.

UMMC will notify patients of their results.