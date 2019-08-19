Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Law enforcement across Northeast Mississippi will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

The campaign began August 16 and will end September 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Starkville Police Department said drivers should expect to see increased law enforcement officers on the road making sure residents are not driving under the influence.

Sobriety checkpoints should also be expected.

Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department said the campaign includes driving while under the influence of alcohol, prescription medicine and controlled substances.