Drive-through testing sites now available for teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments.

- Advertisement -

MONDAY, AUGUST 24

Tallahatchie (Charleston)

Alcorn

Attala

Chickasaw (Houston)

Copiah

Newton

Adams

George

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

Grenada

Lafayette

Sunflower (Indianola)

Noxubee

Rankin

Wilkinson

Greene

Hancock

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

Tate

Union

Montgomery

Lowndes

Claiborne

Smith

Franklin

Lamar

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

Tunica

Holmes

Choctaw

Yazoo

Clarke

Lauderdale

Amite

Pontotoc

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

Yalobusha

Marshall

Leflore

Oktibbeha

Warren

Scott

Franklin

Lamar

Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Famer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit https://umc.edu/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Testing

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.