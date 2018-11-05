Driver who crashed into a Columbus business charged with DUI

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The driver of the car that crashed into a Columbus business early Sunday morning has now been charged with DUI.

Police have arrested 23-year old Larry Settles of Columbus.

- Advertisement -

An arrest report shows that Settles was driving the car that ran into the Refrigeration Supply Company on Gardner Boulevard.

Owner Dennis Jones tells WCBI the driver never stopped at the sign on Gardner.

He says the car jumped the ditch and went straight into his store.

Columbus Police and Fire responded to the accident, but Jones says despite firefighters best efforts, they were unable to contain the fire.

The Refrigeration Supply Company will continue to operate, leasing a temporary location not too far from the original store.