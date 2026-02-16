Dry and warm start

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The next few days will be so nice. Enjoy them before our next round of rain!

MONDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a cool night. Temperatures will cool, in the upper 40s. There will be a chance for patchy fog overnight an into the morning.

TUESDAY: It is going to be another warm day. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. It is also going to be a breezy day, with gusts up to 20MPH. Comfortable lows will drop into the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: More warmth! High temperatures will push into the middle 70s! There will be a few extra clouds, with gusts staying up to 20MPH. Comfortable lows maintain in the upper 50s.