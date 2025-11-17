Dry for now, rain later

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry for the first half of the week, but moisture is building in. Increasing rain chances for the end of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Comfortable, cool and cloudy. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 50s. Warm front will be pushing East and NE through the rest of the night.

TUESDAY: Sticking to above average highs. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 70s. There will be a few more passing clouds, but conditions should overall be dry. A few random sprinkles may b possible. Overnight lows will be more mild, in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A bit of a warm up! We will actually be expecting afternoon highs to be in the low to middle 80s. Clouds will maintain across our sky, with mostly dry conditions. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

END OF WEEK: Increasing the moisture, increasing chances for showers and storms. The end of the week is looking a bit soggy to how the week is beginning. A cold front is going to drive the motion of the rain from West to the East. Friday will have the highest chances. Luckily for now, staying below severe thresholds.