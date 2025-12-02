COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry for now, but the rain chance will be moving back in quickly.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds held on through the afternoon and will continue to slowly clear out the rest of the night. Overnight temperatures will be COLD! Most of our corner will experience temperatures tonight below freezing, so remember your 4 Ps!

WEDNESDAY: A regional High will be moving in and will keep conditions calm and dry for the middle of our week. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Overnight lows will be staying chilly, close to the freezing threshold. Clouds will begin moving back in through the evening and into overnight, prepping for our next round of rain.

THURSDAY: Heavy clouds will start the day with light showers starting the morning. As the day continues, rain chances will pick up and at times could be heavier. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the lower 50s. Rain is likely to maintain into the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the lower 40s.