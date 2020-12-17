Dry Friday, rain returns late Saturday

SUMMARY: Seasonably cool weather will stick around through the weekend. Our next chance of rain will come late Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday morning. Another round of rain is possible on Christmas Eve day. Christmas Day continues to look cold and dry.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and very cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Lows around 30.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers late in the day. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain likely. Lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some rain is possible during the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Some showers are possible late Wednesday with an incoming cold front. Milder highs from the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the 30s.

