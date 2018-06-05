Dry through Friday, spotty weekend storms

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies should prevail across the region. Look for lows around 60 with calm wind.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: We’ll continue with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Humidity levels remain tolerable Wednesday but they’ll start to tick upward a bit starting Thursday. Plan on highs around 90 Wednesday with the potential for mid 90s by Friday. Overnight lows stay in the 60s.

- Advertisement -

WEEKEND: A few spotty showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances remain low at 20-30% each day. Highs stay in the 90s while lows hover around 70. Humidity levels will be higher so it’ll feel more uncomfortable.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram