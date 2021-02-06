Dry and mostly cloudy Sunday, warmer with some rain next week

Rain showers will exit overnight tonight, leaving us dry for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will warm up into the 60s for the early part of next week with chances for rain returning. The forecast remains uncertain regarding a potential blast of cold air by next weekend.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Off-and-on light rain showers will continue through about midnight tonight before tapering off. Clouds will stick around but temperatures will get cold once again. Lows will be in the mid 30s with a northwesterly wind.

SUNDAY: Skies will likely remain mostly cloudy through the day Sunday, but we could see a little sun by the afternoon and evening. We’ll remain cool with highs near 50 and a chilly northerly breeze.

MONDAY: Monday will be our one guaranteed nice day next week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 60.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Scattered showers will be possible through the middle of the week with steadier rain likely on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: We’re still keeping a close eye on the potential of a big cool down by the end of next week and the weekend. Unfortunately, forecast data is still all over the place so we can’t pin down exact details. It looks like we’ll be in the 40s with some scattered showers on Friday, but cold air could move in Friday night and Saturday morning. It appears we could see lows in the teens and highs in the 30s next weekend, but there are still a lot of question marks and time for this to change. As of now, no winter weather is in the forecast.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Follow Meteorologist Trevor Birchett on Facebook and Twitter