Dry, Pleasant End To Week.

TODAY: Foggy and cloudy in the morning, clearing out by afternoon to become mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds at 6-12 mph gusting to 20mph. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 50°.

WEEKEND: Sunny and pleasant Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Warmer, with highs in the upper 70s Monday and 80s Tuesday through Thursday. We stay partly cloudy through the forecast period, with the chance for an isolated shower or storm Tuesday through Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.