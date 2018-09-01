A Dry Rest of the Weekend

SATURDAY NIGHT: Southeast winds between 0 and 5 mph will cool down the evening just a bit. Expect lows in the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

SUNDAY – TUESDAY: Expect temperatures in the low 90s with lows dropping each night to the low 70s. An isolated storm or shower is possible.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: We’ll have to watch for our second tropical wave as it heads into the Gulf over the next few days. As it does so, it will bring another surge of tropical moisture and head in our general direction. Our current thinking has the tropical wave bringing in a surge of moisture into our region by Wednesday, upping our chances for showers and storms. No organized severe weather will be expected, and a best case scenario would bring a rainy Wednesday for us all, helping to address the drought conditions currently growing across the region.

NEXT WEEKEND: A few scattered showers and storms will be expected next weekend. Look for highs in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s.

