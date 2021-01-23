Dry Saturday, More Rain Sunday

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds ENE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds SE 4-8 mph.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 40-50% chance of showers developing during the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Highs in the low 70s. Areas of rain and storms are possible during the day. Southerly winds 10-25 mph with higher gusts.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain ends, clouds thin out. Lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Mid 40s for lows Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App