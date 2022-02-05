Dry skies prevail during seasonable week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Dry and somewhat clear conditions leave us with temperatures that are in between cold and mild. Highs start out in the low 50s to start next week before ending up in the upper 50s by the weekend. Lack of rain chances this week means any and all outdoor plans are relatively secure. Lows struggle to break out of the 30s. SUNDAY: Sunday brings significantly warmer afternoon temperatures into the ring than what has been seen the past few days. Highs top out in the lower 50s, while lows drop down below freezing overnight. Some clouds will be present but no rain chance is expected.

NEXT WEEK: A week cold front on Monday delays the effects of warming and brings highs back into the 40s for our Tuesday, and will keep lows below freezing until Wednesday. The continual dry pattern combined with some sunshine means that warming will eventually resume, and highs are expected to reach the 60s by Saturday. The dry pattern also means that the lack of rain chance will allow drought conditions to slowly creep into the area despite some healthy rain totals last week.