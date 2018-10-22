Dry Start To Week; Rain, Chilly Weather Return Later This Week.

MONDAY/TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Nice weather on tap to start this week. Highs in the upper 60s Monday, then upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, in the 5-10 mph range. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 40s Monday and Tuesday nights, then upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday night. An isolated shower or two cannot totally be ruled out Wednesday night after midnight, but most of the rain holds off until Thursday.

THURSDAY: Scattered to numerous showers as an upper level trough digs through the area. High temperatures will slowly climb into the low 60s, and perhaps a few spots dont get that warm. Cloudy and showery conditions continue Thursday night. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies and a few isolated lingering showers on Friday. Another chilly day, with highs in the low 60s. Overnight, there will be some decrease in cloud cover. Lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mainly dry through the day, with a cold front approaching overnight. Highs in the mid 60s under partly sunny skies. Overnight, a few scattered showers will be possible, with lows dropping into the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: At this point, it looks like the rain will clear by sunup on Sunday. High temperatures will climb to the mid 60s Sunday under partly sunny skies.