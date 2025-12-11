COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Going to be random when it comes to highs for the next few days. Just be ready with layers that you can easily add or remove.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: It is going to remain dry tonight, with passing clouds. A dry cold front passed through this morning and will be bringing cold temperatures back overnight. Lows expected to be at or below freezing, with the breeze holding.

THURSDAY: Going to be cooler than Wednesday, thanks to that front. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to middle 50s. Expect a lot of sun and passing clouds. Overnight lows will be chilly again, dropping into the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Warm and moist air will be pushing North throughout the day. High temperatures look to be back in the lower 60s. Clouds will increase in quantity throughout the end of our week. Lows will be in the lower 40s, as our next front slowly moves into the Southeast.