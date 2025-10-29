Drying out for end of week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Continuing the Fall temperatures, but conditions will be a bit drier for the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Light showers are likely to continue through the evening, eventually drying out. The heavy clouds will maintain overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s across the corner.

THURSDAY: Starting the day with the heavy cloud coverage, but a shift in the wind will help clear them out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the lower 60s. With clearer conditions holding overnight, lows will fall into the upper 30s heading into Halloween!

HALLOWEEN: A great day for some fright! Afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Expect a mostly clear sky with plenty of sun. For trick -or -treating, temperatures will start dropping into the 50s and 40s.