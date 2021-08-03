Due to COVID-19, the Itawamaba Sheriff’s office lobby is closed temporarily

ITWAMAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The recent spike in COVID cases is affecting many areas of life, including public services.

The Itawamba Sheriff’s Office is one of those agencies that are currently short-handed.

That’s prompting some short-term changes.

For the time being, access to the lobby is limited, and the sheriff asks that people call 662- 862 – 3401 ahead of time.

Some routine business will be handled by phone.

People should also use that number for any non-emergency calls. You may be asked to send in some information by text or email, rather than dropping it off in person.

Sheriff Chris Dickinson reminds the public that 911 is for emergencies only, and deputies will respond immediately to those calls.