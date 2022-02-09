Dylan Pickle’s Mother helps promote fundraiser for ‘Running 4 Heroes’

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The mother of a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy, killed in the line of duty is doing her own part to remember officers across the country.

Debi Pearson first met Running 4 Heroes founder Zechariah Cartledge last fall, when Zechariah came to Mississippi, to do a memorial run for all of the fallen police and firefighters from the state. Debi’s son Dylan Pickle, was one of the heroes being honored.

“There was a good crowd there, it was a small setting, so you got to spend time with him,” Pearson said.

Debi also met Cindy Willis from Grenada, who volunteers with Running 4 Heroes. The nonprofit has gained national and international attention. Zechariah runs one mile for every fallen first responder. Each family gets a handwritten letter from the 13-year-old, and a flag.

Willis is organizing a fundraiser to buy more flags, as Zechariah’s mission continues.

“I have five gift bags, that each have over 200 dollars worth of jewelry, pendant and earrings, a two hundred dollar gift card, chocolates, rose petals, I have five of those in a raffle, I need to sell 500 tickets at ten dollars each,” Willis said.

“Running 4 Heroes, not only supports families financially, they support them emotionally, it’s, a lot of these families don’t have maybe a family, like my family is, this Running 4 Heroes steps in, and it’s just like your family,” Pearson said.

Debi Pearson knows firsthand the impact Running 4 Heroes has, for families of fallen first responders. That’s why she will make a donation during the M 17 pageant in April to Running 4 Heroes.

“I’m telling you, a lot of people think, it’s a great thing they’re doing, but it doesn’t have anything to do with me, you never know,” Pearson said.

Willis is hoping to raise enough money to buy 125 flags. She says that will be about a three-month supply.

Running 4 Heroes also provides funds to injured first responders, as well as scholarships to children of fallen police or firefighters.