E. Coli Causes A Boil Water Notice In Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – E. coli is the cause of a boil water notice in Aberdeen.

The notice went into effect on Saturday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says the boil notice affects 5,500 customers, who are served by the town of Aberdeen Water Supply.

The state department’s website says a recent water sampling showed the presence of E. coli bacteria.

Residents are strongly encouraged to boil water for one minute before consuming it.

The website also says the notice will last at least two days and water system officials will be alerted as soon as the notice is lifted.