Eagle Scout erects flag pole at local nursing home

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A new flag pole is installed at Starkville Manor Nursing home Wednesday afternoon.

Parker Bazzill has been a part of the Boy Scouts since he was in first grade.

- Advertisement -

The new flag pole is his final project with the Scouts– after which he’ll achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.

Bazzill said he’s been looking for a way to give back to the veterans who live in the nursing home.

“When my grandma was staying here, there were lots of veterans so, I figured that they might like a flagpole like this… I hope they realize that we’re in the best country in the world and that Boy Scouts of America supports that,” said Bazzill.

Bazzill belongs to Troop 27 of the Boy Scouts.