Early cold front Saturday provides temporary reality check

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: An cold front rushing through the region Saturday morning drops lows back into the 20s for the duration of the weekend before recovery begins next week. A pattern of clear skies setting up on Sunday and remaining through Tuesday will aid a rapid warmup, bringing highs back into the high 60s by Wednesday. Thunderstorms Thursday will bring the only major rain chance of the next 7 days with some potential for severe storms to this point.

SATURDAY: Our cold front Saturday will have made its way through Northeastern Mississippi by the late morning hours, stifling any chance for significant warming to occur. Some clouds will be present and the stray shower cannot be ruled out, however, many of us will stay dry. Lows will be most effected by our weekend event, with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s overnight.