SUMMARY: A few spotty showers/storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday but most spots will remain dry. Dry and hot weather builds back in starting Friday and it will continue into next week. Highs in the mid to upper 90s are possible again and that may lead to a few more record highs.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Lows in the 60s. Light wind.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: We’re keeping a 20% chance of rain in the forecast. Most spots will miss out but some locations may get a decent downpour. Assume no rain until proven otherwise with this weather pattern. Highs top out in the low 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY-EARLY NEXT WEEK: A big ridge of high pressure is going to keep most of the region hot and dry. Plan on afternoon temperatures well into the mid 90s with some upper 90s possible. Overnight lows will hover around 70.

LOOKING AHEAD: Some recent computer model data suggest the possibility of a fall cold front late next week. It’s not set in stone just yet but cooler air would be possible if a front can actually have enough momentum to clear our area.

