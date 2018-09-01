COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)- A head-on collision in Columbus involving a driver going the wrong way kills two people, including a former WCBI employee.

Michael Ian Reed, 24, of Columbus and Kimberly Denise Neel, 43, of Aberdeen died in the crash.

Early reports indicate Neel, who was driving a stolen 2013 Toyota Prius, was traveling west on the wrong side of Highway 82 when she crashed into Reed’s 2004 Toyota Camry. He was traveling east.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says both Reed and Neal were pronounced dead at the scene.

Reed had worked at WCBI as a production assistant, leaving for another opportunity earlier this summer.