East Oktibbeha community Juneteenth celebration

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss (WCBI)- A Juneteenth celebration took place in Oktibbeha County Saturday.

A festival that not only means fun for everyone but a historical significance as well

Malvin Dailey says commemorating Juneteenth is a way to remember those who paved the way. Dailey was among the dozens attending a celebration marking the emancipation of the last remaining slaves in the Confederacy.

“To me, Juneteenth means a time of coming together. Friends family celebrating all of the things that our ancestors made possible for us,” said Dailey.

Saturday’s event brought people from the East Oktibbeha and surrounding communities together for food, fun, and fellowship. But the historical significance was the main focus.

“It’s all the memories and the freedom that they’ve given us,” said Jacqueline Ellis

Saturday’s celebration was held at the former Moor High School, and Jacqueline Ellis says this event brought alumni back home to reminisce and reconnect.

“The Alumni from the 55 years that we’ve been here are totally responsible for this,” said Ellis.

The Celebration is called Juneteenth because the last of the former slaves did not receive word of being free until the middle of June.