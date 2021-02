COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A manufacturing company in Columbus is expanding its facility, creating jobs.

East Systems makes electronic components out of an 11,000 square foot facility.

They’ve announced plans to build an 11,000 square foot addition to the building, doubling its size.

This will help the company meet the increased demand for large control panels and drives for the mining industry.

The project will cost more than 890,000 dollars and will create a dozen jobs.