TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down Saturday, in Tishomingo County.

The tornado passed through the Goat Island Recreation Area, east of Highway 25.

It damaged 15 to 20 manufactured homes and destroyed 3 others.

The tornado also hit an R-V park, knocking trees down into campers and trailers before crossing the river and lifting.

No one was reported to be injured.