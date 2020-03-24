Eight Days of Hope donates medical masks to healthcare workers in areas hardest hit by coronavirus

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc county-based ministry is donating its entire supply of masks needed by medical professionals who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight Days of Hope is shipping its entire stock of N95 masks to hospitals in New York state, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The ministry had the masks for volunteers to use when cleaning mold and mildew from homes during disaster relief operations.

Eight Days of Hope President Steve Tybor said the masks have been taken from warehouses in New York State and Pontotoc County and were shipped to medical professionals.

“At the end of the day, right now, we need to work together to serve anyway we can and even though we have to replace these down the road, to those who are serving flood victims when mold sets in, it’s the right thing to do,” Tybor said.

Eight Days of Hope purchased the masks for about 80 cents each. Now, those same masks are selling for $7 to $8 a piece.