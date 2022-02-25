Eiland Middle School celebrates BHM with living wax museum

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Eiland Middle School celebrates Black History Month with a living wax museum presentation.

Students created potrayed wax figures of African Americans who made an important impact in our country.

Portrayals included Barack Obama, Jackie Robinson, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Kobe Bryant, and Kamala Harris and many others.

Those in attendance were given a guided by students telling the history of each person they portrayed.

Special Guest Hezekiah Watkins was in attendance.

Watkins was the young freedom writer at the age of 13.