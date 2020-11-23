Elderly care worker accused of stealing from her patient

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – An elderly care worker is caught with money she’s accused of stealing from her patient.

33-year-old Alicia Horne is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable person.

- Advertisement -

Tishomingo County deputies Horne was assigned to an elderly person’s residence, where large amounts of money were reportedly taken.

Investigators say they found some of the alleged stolen cash on Horne while she was being interviewed by law enforcement.

Adult Protective Services is assisting Tishomingo County deputies with the case.

Child protective services were also brought in to investigate.

More arrests and charges are possible.