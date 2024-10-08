Election official explains why it’s important that everyone votes

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Some people often think of absentee voting as early voting, but there is a big difference between the two.

“Absentee voting is different than early voting that you hear about all the time, said Tony Rook, Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk. “The major distinction between absentee voting and early voting, is that you must have a legal reason to vote absentee. For example, an individual that is 65 years or older, and individuals who will be out of town on election day.

Absentee voting also applies to a person who has a job, where they work a 24-hour shift and they may not be able to get to the polls from 7pm-7am, such as nurses, doctors, and first responders.

Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk Tony Rook said if you qualify, you should vote absentee because your vote could be the difference.

“We encourage everybody who wants to vote to vote, said Rook. “In this county alone, we have had multiple instances where races have been decided by less than ten votes on a local level, so absolutely, every vote counts. ”

Absentee Voter Wilburn Logan said he has not always had the right or the opportunity to vote. He said whenever it is election time, he makes sure to cast his ballot.

“One vote could make a difference this year,” said Wilburn Logan, Absentee Voter.

“I remember when black people could not vote,” said Logan. “I remember when right here in my hometown, we had the black and white separation with water fountains and theatres. It is very important because this is something that a lot of people died for”

It is believed about two thirds of the voting eligible population participated in the presidential election in 2020. Rook hopes that momentum will continue in this year’s presidential election.

“There are multiple reasons to get out and vote, number one, you hold individuals accountable, said Rook. “Individuals like myself, you get to evaluate our performance every four years. If you think we are doing a good job, you put us back in office, if you think we are not doing a good job, you have the opportunity to replace us. You can effect change in your community. It is critical to get out and have your voice heard.”

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is November 4, and the deadline to return the ballot by mail is November 5.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X